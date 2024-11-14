Bloomfield HS boys soccer team kicks up winning season

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys soccer team enjoyed a winning season.

The Bengals, under head coach Mike Aiello, finished with an 11-8-2 record after losing to Fair Lawn, 2-1, in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at home.

Sixth-seeded Bloomfield took a 1-0 lead on a goal by senior Miguel Ganhito. Demarie Blair, a senior, had the assist.

Fair Lawn, seeded 11th, tied it 1-1 in the second half. The score remained tied 1-1 through two overtimes. Fair Lawn won the game on shots from the penalty area, 3-2.

Junior goalie Alex Leon made seven saves for the Bengals.

Bloomfield turned around its season after starting 1-3-1.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon