Bloomfield HS boys soccer team moves to 10-4

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys soccer team defeated Ferris, 2-1, Friday, Oct. 6, at home in an independent game to improve to 10-4 overall on the season. Seniors Justin Gomez and Rainer Elias each had a goal, and senior Perry Kostidakis and freshman Jake Buccieri each had an assist for the Bengals.

Senior Christopher House made seven saves.

In earlier action, junior Demarie Blair scored two goals and Gomez had the other goal to lead Bloomfield past Verona, 3-0, Tuesday, Oct. 3, in Verona in a Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division game. Kostidakis and senior Ethan Leon each had an assist. Sophomore Alex Leon made five saves for Bloomfield.

The Bengals lost to Millburn, 1-0, Thursday, Oct. 5, in Millburn in a crossover divisional game.

Bloomfield was in second place in the Liberty Division with a 6-1 divisional mark through Oct. 6. Newark Academy was in first place in the division with a 5-0 divisional mark.

The Bengals received the No. 8 seed in the Essex County Tournament and were scheduled to host a first round game on Wednesday, Oct. 11, after press time, against No. 9 seed Glen Ridge. If the Bengals won, they will play in the quarterfinals on Friday, Oct. 13, against the winner between No. 1 seed Montclair and No. 16 seed West Essex.