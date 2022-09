Connect on Linked in

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — After losing its first three games of the season, the Bloomfield High School boys soccer team defeated Caldwell, 2-0, on Sept. 17 at Caldwell.

Senior Alex Capet scored a goal on an assist from junior Perry Kostidakis. Senior Shayne Hinton had a goal on an assist by Capet.

Junior Christopher House made seven saves for the shutout.