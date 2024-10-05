Bloomfield HS boys soccer team posts victories

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys soccer team won two straight games to improve to 4-4-1 on the season.

Freshman Jake Buccieri and senior Miguel Ganhito each had a goal, and seniors Miguel Lopez and Daniel Pena each had an assist in the 2-1 home win over Columbia on Thursday, Sept. 26. Sophomore goalie Daniel Echeverry made seven saves for the Bengals.

Bloomfield cruised to a 5-0 home win over McNair on Friday, Sept. 27. Sophomore Julius Deputato had a goal and two assists; Pena had a goal and an assist; and Ganhito, sophomore Ryan Orlando and junior Zachary Kraft each had scored a goal. Junior goalie Joshua Tang made seven saves.

In earlier action, the Bengals lost to Glen Ridge, 1-0, on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Watsessing Park.

For the season, Ganhito has five goals and one assist.

The Bengals were scheduled to visit Seton Hall Prep on Monday, Sept. 30, in West Orange and host Technology, of Newark, on Wednesday, Oct. 2. They will visit Nutley on Monday, Oct. 7, at 4 p.m. and host Morris Hills on Friday, May 11, at 3:30 p.m.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. Glen Ridge