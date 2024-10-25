Bloomfield HS boys soccer team tops Newark Tech, falls to Newark East Side in the ECT

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The 12th-seeded Bloomfield High School boys soccer team went 1-1 in the Essex County Tournament.

The Bengals defeated No. 28 seed Newark Tech 4-0 in the third preliminary round on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Watsessing Park. Sophomore Tyler Brodbeck had a goal and an assist; senior Miguel Ganhito, sophomore Julius Deputato and sophomore Henry Chicoma each had a goal; and senior NicoTravers and sophomore Jefferson Javier each had an assist.

Junior goalie Alex Leon made five saves.

Bloomfield lost at No. 5 seed Newark East Side 4-0 in the first round on Thursday, Oct. 17. BHS had byes in the first and second preliminary rounds.

BHS will host East Orange Campus on Thursday, Oct. 24, at 7 p.m. at Foley Field; visit North Plainfield on Saturday, Oct. 28, at 10 a.m. and visit Newark Academy on Tuesday, Oct. 29, at 6 p.m. in Livingston.

