Bloomfield HS boys soccer team tops Newark Tech, falls to Newark East Side in the ECT

Brendon Ng competes during the game against South Plainfield in the season opener on Sept. 4. Bloomfield won 2-1.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The 12th-seeded Bloomfield High School boys soccer team went 1-1 in the Essex County Tournament.

The Bengals defeated No. 28 seed Newark Tech 4-0 in the third preliminary round on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Watsessing Park. Sophomore Tyler Brodbeck had a goal and an assist; senior Miguel Ganhito, sophomore Julius Deputato and sophomore Henry Chicoma each had a goal; and senior NicoTravers and sophomore Jefferson Javier each had an assist. 

Junior goalie Alex Leon made five saves.

Bloomfield lost at No. 5 seed Newark East Side 4-0 in the first round on Thursday, Oct. 17. BHS had byes in the first and second preliminary rounds.

BHS will host East Orange Campus on Thursday, Oct. 24, at 7 p.m. at Foley Field; visit North Plainfield on Saturday, Oct. 28, at 10 a.m. and visit Newark Academy on Tuesday, Oct. 29, at 6 p.m. in Livingston.

