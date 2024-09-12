Bloomfield HS boys soccer team wins in season opener

Connect on Linked in

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys soccer team won its season opener, defeating South Plainfield, 2-1, on Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Watsessing Park field.

Jonchang Lee, a junior, and senior Miguel Ganhito scored the goals for the Bengals. Miguel Lopez, a senior, and junior Ethan Johns each had one assist, and junior goalkeeper Alex Leon made four saves for BHS.

The following are upcoming BHS games:

Sept. 12: at Montclair Kimberley Academy, 4 p.m.

Sept. 14: at Belleville, noon

Sept. 16: at West Orange, 7 p.m.

Sept. 18: vs. West Essex, 4 p.m.

Sept. 20: vs. Livingston, 4 p.m.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. South Plainfield (Sept. 4)