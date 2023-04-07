Bloomfield HS boys tennis team seeks another fine season

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys tennis program has very lofty goals and hopes for the season.

The Bengals, under head coach Mike DiMasi, are coming off an exceptional season last year, finishing 14-8 overall, which included winning a New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association state tournament match.

Bloomfield finished in second place behind West Orange in the Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division with a 5-2 divisional mark.

The Bengals were scheduled to open the season on Wednesday, April 5, against Verona at home at the Pulaski Park tennis courts after press time.

DiMasi has been impressed by the team’s determination.

“We are expecting even more this season,” DiMasi said in an email to the Independent Press. “This team is full of remarkably-talented players and a mix of young, responsible, and motivated players who have joined us for the first time this year. I am extremely proud of how this group took it upon themselves and showed the initiative to play and prepare for this tennis season by engaging in winter workouts and/or clinics/lessons. The majority of our team took the time in the winter months to join tennis travel teams, get more instruction and even assist in tennis teaching, and workouts in the fourth-floor gym. This will and desire to grow and improve gives me the utmost confidence in this team and program to perform at their absolute best this season.”

The first singles player is senior Arian Abalos, who earned a place in both the Essex County Tournament singles final and the NJSIAA’s state singles tournament.

Junior James Orosz and senior Charles Allen Eshelman will be the captains this season. “We couldn’t be happier to have such mature, intelligent, and dynamic players as our captains,” DiMasi said. “Both captains show such zeal when it comes to the game of tennis that it spreads throughout the whole team and ignites a vigor within each player. They are antsy to get on the court and compete.

“After a year of experience and spending countless hours with the team during last season, JV (junior varsity) coach Sean Dugan has all of the tennis tools and acumen to help our players improve and take the next step to contributing to our tennis program. We are very lucky and grateful that we have four eager and ambitious freshmen who have joined our team. Within the first few days, they are already listening, watching, and absorbing essential tennis information.

“Lastly, this is a very special team because of how much they are willing to share and collaborate with one another. Veterans/juniors Kyler Walbeek and Augustus Figenshu have shared with their teammates the fitness workouts they participated in this summer. James, Charles, Arian, and senior Giancarlo Serrano have such superior tennis knowledge and expertise that it is extremely valuable when they teach one another.”