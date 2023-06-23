Bloomfield HS boys volleyball players garner Super Essex Conference honors

Connect on Linked in

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys volleyball team featured six players who earned All–Super Essex Conference–American Division honors.

Senior Esaias Edwards and Ellis Gomez-McPherson made the first team.

Seniors Jacob Moreno and Luis Luque made the second team.

Christopher Coon, a junior, and senior Zerre Tumamak made honorable mention.

The Bengals, under longtime head coach Louis Stevens, finished with a stellar 17-9 overall record. They were runner-up in both the Essex County Tournament and North Jersey, Group 4 state sectional tournament. The American Division is the top division in the conference.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon