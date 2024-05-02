Bloomfield HS boys volleyball team advances to ECT semifinals

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The fourth-seeded Bloomfield High School boys volleyball team defeated fifth-seeded Montclair, on Tuesday, April 30, to advance to the semifinals of the Essex County Tournament.

Lucas Glowgowski had seven kills, Pedro Silva had 15 assists and four digs and Ezekiel Awkward had six kills for the Bengals, who improved to 11-6 on the season.

Bloomfield will face top-seeded Livingston, while No. 2 seed Millburn will face No. 3 seed West Caldwell Tech, in the semifinals, hosted by Bloomfield, on Friday, May 3.

The final is Friday, May 10, hosted by Livingston.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. Montclair (Essex County Tournament quarterfinals, April 30)