Bloomfield HS boys volleyball team advances to North, Group 4 state quarterfinals

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The third-seeded Bloomfield High School boys volleyball team defeated No. 14 seed Montclair 19-25, 25-20, 25-20 in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Group 4 state tournament on Thursday, May 25, at home.

Ellis Gomez-McPherson had 12 kills and seven blocks; Esaias Edwards had 11 kills and eight digs; Jacob Moreno had 26 assists and seven digs; Luis Luque had nine digs; and Zerre Tumamak had four digs to lead the Bengals, who improved to 15-8 overall and were scheduled to host No. 11 seed West Orange in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, May 31.

The winner of Bloomfield vs. West Orange will face the winner between No. 2 seed Passaic County Tech and No. 7 seed Westfield in the semifinals on Saturday, June 3, at the higher-seeded team. Livingston is the top seed.