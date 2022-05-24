Bloomfield HS boys volleyball team beats Garfield in state tournament

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The 13th-seeded Bloomfield High School boys volleyball team defeated 20th-seeded Garfield, 28-26, 25-23, in the play-in round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, tournament at home on Monday, May 23.

The Bengals, who improved to a 15-8 record, will visit No. 4 seed Jefferson in the first round on Tuesday, May 24. The winner will face the winner between No. 5 seed Bergenfield and No. 12 seed Passaic Tech in the quarterfinals on Thursday, May 26.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon.