Bloomfield HS boys volleyball team beats Millburn; advances to ECT semifinals

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys volleyball team rallied to beat seventh-seeded Millburn in the quarterfinals of the Essex County Tournament on Tuesday, May 3, at home.

After dropping the first game, 25-16, the Bengals won the next two games, 25-18, 25-22, to win the match.

The Bengals, who improved to an 11-4 overall record, will face sixth-seeded Newark East Side in the ECT semifinals doubleheader at West Essex on Friday, May 6. The championship will be held on Friday, May 13, at Livingston.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon