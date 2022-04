This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The second-seeded Bloomfield High School boys volleyball team defeated No. 15 seed Barringer, 25-9, 25-8, in the first round of the Essex County Tournament at home on Thursday, April 28.

The Bengals, who improved to 9-3 on the season, will host No. 7 seed Millburn in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, May 3.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon