BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys volleyball team hosted East Orange Campus on Monday, April 11 and pulled out a 25-18, 25-8 win to improve to 5-1 overall on the season.

Esaias Edwards, a junior, had five kills and six digs; senior Jahleel Murphy and senior Adonit Maliqi each had five kills; senior Lucas Olaya had five digs, and junior Luis Luque had four digs.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon