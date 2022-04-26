Bloomfield HS boys volleyball team defeats East Side and Millburn

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys volleyball team defeated Newark East Side and Millburn to improve to a 7-3 record on the season.

Bloomfield defeated East Side on Wednesday, April 20, at home. After losing the first game, 25-19, the Bengals won the next two games, 25-22 and 25-21.

Bloomfield won at Millburn on Monday, April 25, by scores of 25-19, 22-25 and 25-16.

The Bengals were scheduled to host Science Park on Wednesday, April 27, after press time. Bloomfield will visit West Caldwell Tech on Friday, April 29, at 4 p.m.; host Payne Tech on Monday, May 2, at 4 p.m. and visit East Orange Campus on Wednesday, May 4, at 4 p.m.