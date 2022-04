This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Bloomfield High School boys volleyball team defeated Nutley, 25-14, 25-8, on Tuesday, April 5, at home, to improve to 3-0 on the season.

In the season opener, Bloomfield defeated Newark East Side, 25-20, 11-25, 26-24, on the road on Friday, April 1. The Bengals defeated Millburn, 25-13, 25-15, on Monday, April 4.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon