BLOOMFIELD, NJ —The Bloomfield High School boys volleyball team defeated West Essex in two games on Friday, April 12, at BHS.

Senior Ezequiel Awkward had 10 kills and six digs; junior Pedro Silva had 14 digs and five digs; and junior Desmond Comer had five kills for the Bengals, who improved to 3-3 on the season.

Photos by Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. West Essex (April 12)