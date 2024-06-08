Bloomfield HS boys volleyball team digs up solid campaign

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys volleyball team posted a solid season.

The eighth-seeded Bengals lost at No. 1 seed Bridgewater-Raritan, 25-16, 25-16, in the quarterfinals of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Group 4 state tournament on Wednesday, May 29.

Junior Desmond Comer had six kills, senior Martin Garcia and junior Pedro Silva each had five assists, and senior Ezekiel Awkward had four kills for the Bengals, who ended the season with a 16-13 overall record.

Photo Courtesy of Jerry Simon