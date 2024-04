Connect on Linked in

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School lost a heartbreaking three-game decision to Livingston on Monday, April 1, at BHS in the season opener.

The Bengals won the first game, 25-18, but lost the next two games, 25-18, 25-12.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. Livingston (Monday, April 1)