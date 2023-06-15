Bloomfield HS boys volleyball team finishes stellar season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys volleyball team enjoyed a stellar season.

The third-seeded Bengals, under longtime head coach Louis Stevens, finished with an impressive 17-9 overall record after losing to fifth-seeded Bridgewater-Raritan 27-25, 25-10 in the championship match of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Group 4 state tournament on Tuesday, June 6, at Bloomfield.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. Bridgewater-Raritan