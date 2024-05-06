Bloomfield HS boys volleyball team gives good effort in Essex County Tournament semifinals

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The fourth-seeded Bloomfield High School boys volleyball team gave a good effort in the Essex County Tournament semifinals, as they lost to top-seeded Livingston, 25-21, 27-25, Friday, May 3. BHS hosted the ECT semifinals.

Senior Ezekiel Awkward had 13 kills, junior Desmond Comer had four blocks, junior Steven Echeverri had six digs, senior Martin Garcia had 10 assists and four digs and junior Pedro Silva had eight assists and four digs for the Bengals, who moved to 11-7 on the season. Senior Calvin Mott had three kills and two assists for BHS.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. Livingston (Essex County Tournament semifinals, May 3)