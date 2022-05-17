Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post Jacob Moreno and Esais Edwards compete in the home match vs. Millburn this season. BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The second-seeded Bloomfield High School boys volleyball team lost at top-seeded Livingston, 25-17, 25-19, in the championship of the Essex County Tournament on Friday, May 13. Bloomfield moved to a 13-7 record on the season. Bloomfield High School boys volleyball Bloomfield HS boys volleyball team is ECT runner-up added by Editor on May 17, 2022View all posts by Editor → COMMENTS
