Bloomfield HS boys volleyball team is ECT runner-up

Jacob Moreno and Esais Edwards compete in the home match vs. Millburn this season.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The second-seeded Bloomfield High School boys volleyball team lost at top-seeded Livingston, 25-17, 25-19, in the championship of the Essex County Tournament on Friday, May 13. Bloomfield moved to a 13-7 record on the season.

 

  

