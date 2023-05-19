Bloomfield HS boys volleyball team is ECT runner-up

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys volleyball team finished as runner-up in the Essex County Tournament for the second straight season.

The third-seeded Bengals fell to top-seeded Livingston in the ECT final 25-19, 25-15 on Friday, May 12, at West Essex in North Caldwell in a rematch of last year’s county championship match.

Bloomfield moved to 11-6 overall while Livingston improved to 17-1 overall.

For the Bengals, Esaias Edwards had five kills; Christopher Coon had five kills and three digs; Jacob Moreno had 11 assists, one dig and one block; Desmond Comer had two kills and one block; Ellis Gomez-McPherson had two blocks and one kill; Luis Luque and Zerre Tumamak each had one dig; Calvin Mott had two blocks and one dig; Takanori Kogawa had one block; and Martin Garcia had one assist.

Livingston has been in the ECT final every year since 2011 and won its eighth ECT title and second in a row. The ECT began in 2005.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. Livingston (ECT final)