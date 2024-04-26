Bloomfield HS boys volleyball team notches victories

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys volleyball team defeated Belleville, 25-23, 25-15, April 19, at home.

Senior Ezekiel Awkward had eight kills; junior Desmond Comer had seven kills and two blocks; senior Calvin Mott had four kills and two blocks; junior Miguel Ganhito had two kills and two digs; senior Martin Garcia had 13 assists and two digs; and junior Pedro Silva had two kills, three blocks, three digs and nine assists.

The Bengals lost at Hunterdon Central, 25-23, 25-17, April 22, to move to a 5-5 record on the season. Awkward had eight kills and four digs, Silva had 10 assists and junior Steve Echeverri had five digs.

In earlier action, BHS defeated Newark East Side, 25-13, 25-13, April 15, at home. Awkward had eight kills and two digs; Mott had four kills; junior Matias Guillen had six digs; Garcia had 10 assists and three digs; Silva had 10 assists and three kills; Comer had three kills; junior Lucas Glogowski had two kills and one block; and Ganhito had two kills.

The Bengals lost to Livingston, 25-22, 25-23, April 17, in Livingston. Awkward had seven kills and six digs; Comer had seven kills; Garcia had eight assists; Silva had nine assists, two kills and three digs; Mott had three kills and two blocks; and senior Camren Bermudez had three blocks, one dig and one assist.