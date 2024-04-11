Bloomfield HS boys volleyball team posts victories

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ —The Bloomfield High School boys volleyball team recently defeated Belleville and Irvington..

The Bengals defeated Belleville, 25-16 ,25-23, on Wednesday, April 3, at Belleville. Ezekiel Awkward had five kills and 10 digs; Pedro Silva had 14 assists and five digs; Miguel Ganhito had four kills; Desmond Comer had four kills and three blocks; Calvin Mott had two kills and three blocks; and Lucas Glogowski had two kills.

Comer and Mott each had seven kills in the 25-6, 25-6 home win over Irvington on Friday, April 5. Silva had 12 assists and Echeverri had five digs. Matias Guillen had three digs and two assists.

BHS fell to West Caldwell Tech, 25-21, 25-23, at home on Monday, April 8, to move to 2-2.

Bloomfield will host West Essex on Friday, April 12; host East Side on Monday, April 15; and visit Livingston on Wednesday, April 17.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. Irvington (Friday, April 5)

Bloomfield vs. West Caldwell Tech (Monday, April 8)