Bloomfield HS boys volleyball team reaches ECT final

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys volleyball team has advanced to the Essex County Tournament championship.

Senior Esaias Edwards had seven kills, senior Ellis Gomez-McPherson had six kills, senior Jacob Moreno had 13 assists and senior Luis Luque had four digs to lead the No. 3 seed Bengals to a 25-16, 25-18 win in the semifinals over No. 2 seed Millburn on Friday, May 5, at BHS.

Bloomfield will face No. 1 seed Livingston in the final on Friday, May 12, at West Essex in North Caldwell at 5 p.m.

The Bengals, under head coach Louis Stevens, took part in a tri-match on Saturday, May 6, at Fair Lawn, defeating Fair Lawn, 25-23, 21-25, 25-22 and losing to undefeated Old Bridge, 25-13, 25-14, to move to a 9-6 record on the season.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon