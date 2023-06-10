Bloomfield HS boys volleyball team reaches sectional final

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys volleyball team defeated West Orange and Westfield to advance to the championship of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Group 4 state tournament.

The third-seeded Bengals defeated No. 11 seed West Orange 25-17, 23-25, 25-19, in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, May 31, at BHS. Desmond Comer had 13 kills and three blocks; Esaias Edwards had eight kills and five digs; Ellis Gomez-McPherson had six kills and three blocks; Ezekiel Awkward had five kills, three blocks, two digs and one assist; and Calvin Mott had four kills and two blocks to lead the Bengals.

Bloomfield defeated No. 7 seed Westfield 25-19, 25-19, in the semifinals on Friday, June 2, at home. Edwards had six kills, five digs and one block; Gomez-McPherson had three kills and four blocks; Comer had six kills and five blocks; Jacob Moreno had 16 assists, six digs and one block; Zerre Turmamak had four digs; Christopher Coon had three digs, two kills and one assist; and Luis Luque had eight digs.

Bloomfield, which improved to 17-8, was scheduled to fifth-seeded Bridgewater-Rartian in the championship on Tuesday, June 6.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. West Orange in the sectional quarterfinals

