Bloomfield HS boys volleyball team seeks to bounce back

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys volleyball team hopes to get back on the winning track.

Bloomfield lost to Belleville in three games on Wednesday, April 13, at Belleville. After losing the first game, 25-19, Bloomfield won the second game, 25-13. Belleville won the decisive third game, 25-19.

The Bengals visited Livingston and lost, 25-14, 25-20, on Monday, April 18 to move to a 5-3 record on the season.

Bloomfield will host Newark East Side on Wednesday, April 20; visit Millburn on Monday, April 25; and host Science Park on Wednesday, April 27, all at 4 p.m.