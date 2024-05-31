Bloomfield HS boys volleyball team wins in state tourney opener

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The eighth-seeded Bloomfield High School boys volleyball team defeated No. 9 seed North Bergen, 25-18, 25-22, in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament on Thursday, May 23, at home.

Senior Ezekiel Awkward had six kills and 11 digs, junior Desmond Comer had nine kills, junior Pedro Silva had 15 assists and senior Martin Garcia had 12 assists to lead the Bengals, who improved to 16-12 overall on the season.

The Bengals were scheduled to visit top-seeded Bridgewater-Rartian in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, May 29, after press time. The semifinals are Friday, May 31, and the final is Monday, June 3.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon