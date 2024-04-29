Bloomfield HS boys volleyball team wins two county tournament matches, advances to quarterfinals

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The fourth-seeded Bloomfield High School boys volleyball team defeated Irvington and Newark Tech to advance to the quarterfinals of the Essex County Tournament.

The Bengals defeated No. 29 seed Irvington, 25-14, 25-9, in the preliminary round at home on Thursday, April 25. Junior Pedro Silva had seven assists and three kills; senior Ezekiel Awkward had six kills and three digs, junior Desmond Comer had five kills, junior Steven Echeverri had five digs and senior Martin Garcia had 14 assists for Bloomfield.

The next day, the Bengals defeated No. 13 seed Newark Tech, 25-15, 25-19, in the round of 16 at home. Senior Calvin Mott had seven kills, Silva had 13 assists, Garcia had five assists, junior Miguel Ganhito had eight kills and junior Lucas Glogowski had four kills.

The Bengals, who improved to 8-5 on the season, were scheduled to host No. 5 seed Montclair in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, April 30. The winner will face either No. 1 seed Livingston or No. 8 seed in the semifinals on Friday, May 3. The semifinals will be hosted by Bloomfield.

Photos by Jerry Simon