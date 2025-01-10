Bloomfield HS boys wrestling team wins matches in home quad meet

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School wrestling team hosted a quad meet on Saturday, Jan. 4, and won two of three matches, defeating Teaneck, 47-31, and West Orange, 43-25, and losing to Westfield, 43-33, to move to a 4-4 record on the season.

On the previous night, the Bengals lost a tough 34-33 decision to Livingston at BHS.

BHS girls wrestling finishes second in Elizabeth tourney

The Bloomfield High School girls wrestling team took second place out of 63 schools in the Lady Minutemen Tournament at the Dunn Center in Elizabeth on Sunday, Jan. 5.

Saharia Quamina, a junior, won the 235-pound title to lead the Bengals.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon