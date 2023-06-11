Bloomfield HS’ Brown, LaRue, Francois to play in Robeson Football Classic

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The 29th Paul Robeson High School Football Classic will be held at Belleville High School on Tuesday, June 13, at 7 p.m. This is the first time that the game will not be played at Paul Robeson Stadium in East Orange.

The East team consists of seniors from Essex, Union and Hudson counties. The West team consists of seniors from Passaic, Morris and Sussex counties.

Representing Bloomfield High School will be wide receiver Nate Brown, defensive back Zaire LaRue and defensive lineman CJ Francois.

In addition, Bloomfield High School assistant coach Ed Capozzi will be one of the inductees of 2023 class of the Essex County Football Coaches Hall of Fame.

The inductees will be honored at the game.

The other three inductees are former Clifford Scott head coach Bill Norwood, Stanley “Tony” Woods, who was a long-time high school assistant football coach at his alma mater, Seton Hall Prep; and Newark West Side and Weequahic; and John Allen, a former head coach at Vailsburg, Essex Catholic and Seton Hall Prep. Vaulsburg, Essex Catholic and Clifford Scott are defunct.