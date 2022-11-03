Bloomfield HS cross-country runners give good efforts at sectional

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Kaitlyn Adams, a senior, finished in 18th place out of 106 runners to lead the Bloomfield High School girls cross-country team at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state championships on Saturday, Oct. 29, at Garret Mountain in Woodland Park. Her time was 26 minutes, 59 seconds.

Freshman Audrey McLaughlin was 30th in 22:52.00, sophomore Olivia Adams was 44th in 23:42.00, sophomore Sophie Harrison was 68th in 25:05.00, senior Isabella Copeck was 87th in 26:59.00, and juniors Kate Matulac and Flavia Capet both timed in 29:54.00 and finished 102nd and 103th respectively.

Bloomfield finished eighth out of 16 schools.

On the boys side, senior Logan Kudla was 57th out of 120 runners to lead Bloomfield. Sophomore Nicholas Obiedzinski was 80th in 20:01.00, sophomore Patrick Brown was 81st in 20:02:00, sophomore Kevin Obiedzinski was 105th in 21:10.00, senior Jake Giunta was 116th in 22:47.00, and senior Sael Matute was 119th in 24:29.00.

Bloomfield finished 15th out of 16 schools.

