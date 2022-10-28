Bloomfield HS cross-country teams give good efforts at county meet

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School cross-country teams competed at the Essex County championships on Friday, Oct. 21, at Brookdale Park in Bloomfield.

Kaitlyn Adams finished in ninth place out of 119 runners in a time of 21 minutes, 14.40 seconds in the 5,000-meter race to lead the Bloomfield girls team. Olivia Adams was 35th in 22:54.30, Audrey McLaughlin was 48th in 23:32.60, Sophie Harrison was 67th in 24.55.90, Kate Matulac was 73rd in 25:27.10, Emily Cayanan was 80th in 26:31.80, and Flavia Capet was 98th in 28:42.90.

The girls team finished in eighth place out of 16 schools.

The boys team finished in 12th place out of 21 schools. Logan Kudla took 36th place out of 153 runners in a time of 18:56.80 to lead Bloomfield. Nicholas Obiedzinski was 59th in 19:28, Kevin Obiedzinski was 82nd in 20:15.10, Patrick Brown was 85th in 20:24.30, Sael Matute was 117th in 22:44.10, Jake Giunta was 118th in 22:45.20, and Jack Lardner was 148th in 27:57.40.

Montclair won both the boys and girls titles.