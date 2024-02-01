Bloomfield HS enjoys great action in Unified Sports debut

Connect on Linked in

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — History was made last week as Bloomfield High School participated for the first time in Unified Sports.

Bowling lost a barnburner to North Arlington, 145-139, in a great effort from the Bloomfield Unified athletes and Unified partners.

In Unified Basketball, the Bengals lost their debut game to Union City High School, 41-29. Unified athletes and Unified partners played a very competitive game.

Bloomfield bounced back with a fantastic effort against Pompton Lakes. The Unified Bloomfield Bengals earned their first-ever victory, 51-44. It was a great game and experience with the Bloomfield Unified athletes and partners playing before a Pompton Lakes High School packed gym.

To learn more about Unified Sports visit specialolympics.org/what-we-do/sports/unified-sports.