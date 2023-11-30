Bloomfield HS fall athletes earn Super Essex Conference honors

Connect on Linked in

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Super Essex Conference announced its fall all-conference honors, as voted by the conference coaches.

The following are the Bloomfield High School honorees:

BOYS SOCCER

Liberty Division:

First team: senior Perry Kostidakis and senior goalie Chris House.

Second team: senior Justin Gomez and junior Fabian Madrid.

Honorable mention: seniors Juan Pozo and Caleb Dalley.

GIRLS SOCCER

Liberty Division:

First team: junior Ava Barker.

Second team: seniors Izabela Pereira and Victoria Parelli.

Honorable mention: freshman Sophie Ruiz and senior Catherine Parelli.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Liberty Division:

First team: senior Camille Schiralli.

Second team: senior Maya Mickens.

Honorable mention: junior Gauri Desai and senior Ciara Grady.

GIRLS TENNIS

Colonial Division:

First team: senior Anika Bhat and junior Madelyn McLaughlin.

Second team: senior Jayne Persad and sophomore Jordan Stulbaum.

Honorable mention: senior Danica Gayatinea.

CROSS-COUNTRY

American Division:

Boys

Second team: senior Jeremiah Saunders.

Honorable mention: juniors Bryant Gordon and Alex Travers.

Girls

Second team: sophomore Audrey McLaughlin.

Honorable mention: junior Olivia Adams and sophomore Alexandra Klotz.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon