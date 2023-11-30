Bloomfield HS fall athletes earn Super Essex Conference honors

This slideshow requires JavaScript.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Super Essex Conference announced its fall all-conference honors, as voted by the conference coaches.
The following are the Bloomfield High School honorees:
BOYS SOCCER
Liberty Division:
- First team: senior Perry Kostidakis and senior goalie Chris House.
- Second team: senior Justin Gomez and junior Fabian Madrid.
- Honorable mention: seniors Juan Pozo and Caleb Dalley.
GIRLS SOCCER
Liberty Division:
- First team: junior Ava Barker.
- Second team: seniors Izabela Pereira and Victoria Parelli.
- Honorable mention: freshman Sophie Ruiz and senior Catherine Parelli.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Liberty Division:
- First team: senior Camille Schiralli.
- Second team: senior Maya Mickens.
- Honorable mention: junior Gauri Desai and senior Ciara Grady.
GIRLS TENNIS
Colonial Division:
- First team: senior Anika Bhat and junior Madelyn McLaughlin.
- Second team: senior Jayne Persad and sophomore Jordan Stulbaum.
- Honorable mention: senior Danica Gayatinea.
CROSS-COUNTRY
American Division:
Boys
- Second team: senior Jeremiah Saunders.
- Honorable mention: juniors Bryant Gordon and Alex Travers.
Girls
- Second team: sophomore Audrey McLaughlin.
- Honorable mention: junior Olivia Adams and sophomore Alexandra Klotz.
Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon