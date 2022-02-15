Bloomfield HS female wrestlers advance to state finals

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield High School wrestlers Kira Pipkins and Gianna Faura won their respective titles at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Region girls wrestling tournament held at Franklin High School in Somerset on Saturday, Feb. 12.

Pipkins, a junior, posted an 8-0 major decision over Katrina Kling, of Warren Hills, in the 120-pound final, while Faura, a senior, earned a hard-fought 1-0 decision over Kerly Borbor, of New Brunswick, in the 235-pound final.

BHS sophomore Ahlexa Montalvo took second place in the 114-pound division. She fell to Lennix Horsburgh of Bound Brook by pin in 5:30.

Pipkins, Faura and Montalvo advanced to the state finals on Saturday, Feb. 20, at Phillipsburg. Pipkins won her third regional title and is a two-time state champion. Faura won her second straight regional title.

Other BHS wrestlers who competed in the region tournament were sophomore Alyssandra Montalvo, at the 126-pound weight class; freshman Athena Fleming, at138; freshman Madelyn McLaughlin, at 145; and junior Dianaliz Vargas, at 152.

The BHS boys team will gear up for the NJSIAA District 9 tournament at Nutley HS on Saturday, Feb. 19.

The Glen Ridge High School wrestling team will compete at District 10 at Phillipsburg, also on Feb. 19.

Photos of Kira and Ahlexa, Courtesy of Jerry Simon

Photo of Gianna, Courtesy of BHS Athletics