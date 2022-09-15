Bloomfield HS football head coach Mike Carter honored in celebration of 32nd season at the helm

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School Bengals football family proudly saluted Michael Carter Sr. as he began his 32nd year as the head coach of the Bloomfield High School football team, during the home game against West Orange High School on Friday, Sept. 9.

Carter, a Bloomfield native who is also an accomplished, long-time educator at BHS, has led the Bengals at his alma mater, where he played from 1975 to 1978.

Carter and his beloved wife, the late Gerise, or Geri, Carter had five children who also attended Bloomfield High School: Mike Jr., Kelly, Dan, Brian and Megan. Mike Jr. and Dan have joined their father on the Bengals coaching staff and are carrying on his tradition of excellence and service to our community’s young people.

Before ascending to the head coaching position in 1991, Carter served as an assistant coach to then–Bengals head coach Chet Parlavecchio for three years. Carter also coached the BHS baseball team for more than a decade and led the team to the Greater Newark Tournament championship in 1996.

Carter also has been integral contributor to the annual Paul Robeson All-Star Football Classic since its inception in 1994. The game is a huge deal for northern New Jersey high school football, with players selected from Essex, Passaic, Sussex, Hudson and Passaic counties participating.

In addition to his unwavering commitment to his players past and present, as a coach, counselor, and father figure to many, Carter is a dedicated father, treasured family member, and respected community servant. He is held in high regard by his peers, mentors, mentees, and those whose lives he has touched in the classroom and on the field.

In a public address, Parlavecchio said this of his former assistant: “There is no better person and no better friend than Mike Carter. He is what class is all about.”

Carter’s son Dan sees his father as a role model. “I learn something new every day, being around my father. My father still guides us all through life by setting a great example on how to be a leader, father, and great coach.”

Mike Jr. adds that his father explained to him, “Do something you love, and you’ll never work a day in your life.” The eldest son continued, “It’s that kind of optimism and perspective on life that gives him the energy to make himself and everyone around him better every day.”

As the team enters this new season, the community will continue to celebrate Coach Carter for all he has done to inspire, encourage, and motivate those around him through his spirit of selflessness and dedication to service.

Congratulations on Year 32 and many more to come, Coach!

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon.