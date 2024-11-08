Bloomfield HS football player Sebastian Urena is SFC’s Young Man of the Year award nominee

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – Bloomfield High School football player Sebastian Urena has been named BHS’ nominee for the Super Football Conference’s Steve DiGregorio Young Man of the Year award. Urena is a senior running back/defensive back. This award is for the player who excels in the areas of community service, selflessness before selfishness, creating a positive school/team environment and setting a positive example of leadership on and off the field for teammates and peers. Also pictured are Urena’s family and BHS head coach Mike Carter Sr.

Photo Courtesy of Bloomfield High School Athletics