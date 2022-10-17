Bloomfield HS football team blanks Barringer, 14-0

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School football team defeated Barringer, 14-0, on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 15 at Schools Stadium in Newark to improve to 3-4 on the season.

In the second quarter, Nathaniel Brown scored on a 53-yard pass from John Puente. In the third quarter, Jayden Evans ran for a 35-yard touchdown. Matthew Teran kicked both extra points.

Barringer fell to 4-3.

It was the second shutout win of the season of the Bengals, who defeated Dickinson, 27-0, at Foley Field in Bloomfield on Sept. 30.

The Bengals will host Belleville on Friday, Oct. 21, at Foley Field at 7 p.m.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon