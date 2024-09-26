Bloomfield HS football team blanks Barringer for first win of the season

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Junior quarterback Jeremy Tejada scored on a 10-yard run in the fourth quarter as the Bloomfield High School football team won its first game of the season, defeating Baringer, 6-0, on Friday, Sept. 20, at Schools Stadium in Newark.

Tejada finished with 43 rushing yards on five carries, and completed six of 12 passes for 80 yards and an interception. Senior running back Anthony Pope rushed six times for 32 yards.

The Bengals’ defense was stifling. Junior linebacker Tyler Frantantoni and sophomore lineman Jo’elle Urdanivia each had eight tackles, and senior lineman Ukoha Kalu and senior defensive back Sebastian Urena each had an interception.

The Bengals, who improved to 1-3, will visit Lincoln, of Jersey City, on Thursday, Sept. 26, at Caven Point in Jersey City. Lincoln is 0-3.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Photo Courtesy of Jerry Simon