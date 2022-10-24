UPDATED: Bloomfield HS football team blanks Belleville for second shutout in a row

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School football team defeated Belleville, 35-0, on Friday night, Oct. 21 at Foley Field to improve to 4-4 on the season.

It was the Bengals’ second straight shutout victory and third shutout win of the season. In the previous week, the Bengals defeated Barringer, 14-0, in Newark.

Joey Jones ran for 148 yards and two touchdowns on six carries to lead the Bengals in the win over Belleville. Jayden Clydesdale rushed for 43 yards on seven carries, Jayden Evans rushed for 39 yards and a TD on five carries.

On defense, Nasaiah Jackson had five tackes, Pedro Hernandez, William Cordero, Christopher Francois and Jonathan Nicol each had four tackles, Ahmad Daley had three tackles and a sack, and Zaire LaRue, Alexavier Hansen, Jones, Joe Geronimo and David Holmes each had three tackles.

In the first quarter, Jones ran for a 7-yard TD. The Bengals scored four TDs in the second quarter. Jones scored on a 65-yard run, Trevor Frantantoni had a 7-yard TD run, Jackson returned a fumble 81 yards for a TD, and Evans had a 22-yard TD run. Matt Teran kicked five extra points.

The Bengals received the No. 1 seed in the top bracket of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Group 5 regional invitational tournament. BHS will host the winner between Paterson Kennedy and Hackensack on Thursday, Nov. 3. In the bottom bracket, Livingston will visit Bayonne, and the winner will face top-seeded Plainfield.

This is the first year of the regional invitational tournament for teams that just missed qualifying for the state playoffs.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon