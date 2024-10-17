Bloomfield HS football team blanks Paterson Kennedy

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School football team displayed a dominant effort in posting its third win in the last four games.

Mekhi Field rushed for 138 yards and a touchdown on just six carries and fellow senior running back James Fields rushed for 68 yards and two TDs on six carries to power the Bengals to a 27-0 home win over Paterson Kennedy on Friday night, Oct. 11, at Foley Field.

Senior running back Anthony Pope added 47 rushing yards and a TD on 14 carries. Sophomore running back Michael Mickens had 32 rushing yards on seven carries and senior running back Chris Guerrero rushed three times for six yards.

Defensive back Mickens, sophomore lineman Mekhi Wilson and senior lineman Ukoha Kalu each had six tackles; senior defensive back Sebastian Urena had five tackles; and linebacker Pope, linebacker Guerrero and sophomore defensive back Christian Cradle each had four tackles. Mickens also had a fumble recovery.

The Bengals, who improved to 3-4 on the season, will visit Livingston on Friday, Oct. 18, at 7 p.m. Livingston is 3-3.

Bloomfield has two shutout wins this season. The Bengals defeated Barringer, 6-0, in Newark for their first win on Friday, Sept. 20. Indeed, Bloomfield has shown much resiliency after a tough 0-3 start.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon