Bloomfield HS football players earn conference honors

Junior quarterback Jeremy Tejada made the First Team Defense on the All–Super Essex Conference–Freedom Red Division. James Fields runs with the ball in the home win over Paterson Kennedy. Mekhi Field carries the ball in the 27-0 win over Paterson Kennedy on Oct.. 11.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School football team featured six players who earned All–Super Football Conference–Freedom Red Division honors, as selected by the divisional coaches.

The following are the BHS honorees:

First Team Defense

Jeremy Tejada, junior defensive back.

Second Team Offense

Tyler Frantantoni, junior lineman.

Second Team Defense

DJ Coltenback, senior lineman.

Sebastian Urena, senior linebacker.

Mekhi Field, senior defensive back.

Honorable Mention

James Fields, senior running back/ defensive back.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon