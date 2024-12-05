Bloomfield HS football players earn conference honors

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School football team featured six players who earned All–Super Football Conference–Freedom Red Division honors, as selected by the divisional coaches.
The following are the BHS honorees:
First Team Defense
- Jeremy Tejada, junior defensive back.
Second Team Offense
- Tyler Frantantoni, junior lineman.
Second Team Defense
- DJ Coltenback, senior lineman.
- Sebastian Urena, senior linebacker.
- Mekhi Field, senior defensive back.
Honorable Mention
- James Fields, senior running back/ defensive back.
Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon