Bloomfield HS football team boasts several SFC divisional honorees

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School team enjoyed its best season in several years.

The Bengals, under head coach Mike Carter, finished with a 5-5 record, their best season since 2017, when they went 6-5.

This season’s Bengals team featured several players, listed below, who earned all–Super Football Conference–Liberty Blue Division honors, as voted by the conference coaches.

First team offense:

Tight end: Nathaniel Brown, senior and captain.

At large: Joey Jones, senior and captain.

First team defense:

Linebacker: Xavier Calderon, senior and captain.

First team special teams:

Kicker: Matthew Teran, senior.

Returner: Zaire LaRue, senior and captain.

Second team offense:

Skill position: Jayden Evans, senior and captain.

Lineman: Christopher Francois, senior and captain.

Second team defense:

Lineman: Gabe McCulloch, sophomore.

Linebacker: Nasaiah Jackson, senior.

Honorable mention:

Lucas Norelli, senior.

Note: Carter, a 1979 BHS graduate, completed his 32nd season as the BHS head coach. He took over as head coach in 1991.

The Bengals posted three shutout victories during the season.

Here are the results of their 2022 season.

Sept. 1: loss at Nutley, 20-7.

Sept. 9: loss vs. West Orange, 34-7.

Sept. 16: win vs. Livingston, 33-26.

Sept. 24: loss at East Orange Campus, 52-12.

Sept. 30: win vs. Dickinson, 27-0.

Oct. 7: loss vs. Columbia, 13-3.

Oct. 15: win at Barringer, 14-0.

Oct. 21: win vs. Belleville, 35-0.

Nov. 3: win vs. No. 2 Hackensack, 24-14, semifinal.*

Nov. 12: loss at No. 1 Plainfield, 48-8, final.*

*New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Group 5 regional invitational tournament (Bloomfield was the No. 1 seed in the top bracket).

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

.