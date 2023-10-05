Bloomfield HS football team crushes Dickinson, 49-0

JERSEY CITY, NJ — The Bloomfield High School football team enjoyed a 49-0 victory over Dickinson of Jersey City on Saturday, Sept. 30, at Caven Point Athletic Facility in Jersey City in a Super Football Conference–Freedom Red Division game.

Senior Jonathan Nichol ran for 89 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries and junior Sebastian Urena had seven carries for 76 yards for the Bengals, who snapped a three-game losing streak and improved to 2-3 on the season.

Senior Wayne Oliphant had four carries for 30 yards and a TD and sophomore Aidan Terrell had four carries for 18 yards for TD.

Junior Alejandro Valencia ran for 38 yards on four carries.

Senior quarterback Trevor Frantantoni completed two of five passes for 23 yards. Urena had one catch for 12 yards and senior Elijah Valentin had one catch for 11 yards.

Defensively, sophomore Jeremy Tejada had six tackles; and Nichol, senior Anthony Rodriguez and junior Anthony Pope each had five tackles to key the shutout victory.

The Bengals will visit Columbia on Friday, Oct. 6, at Lynn V. Profeta Field/Underhill Field Sports Complex in Maplewood at 6:30 p.m. Columbia is 3-2.