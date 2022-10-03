Bloomfield HS football team defeats Dickinson, 28-0

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIElD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School football team enjoyed a dominant performance on Friday night, Sept. 30. The Bengals defeated Dickinson, 28-0, at Foley Field to improve to 2-3.

Senior Jayden Evans rushed for 118 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries, senior Joey Jones ran for 105 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries, and junior quarterback Trevor Frantantoni passed for 89 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Bengals.

Junior Wayne Oliphant had 18 rushing yards on two carries and senior Brandon Piacenza ran for 16 yards and three carries.

Jones had five tackles and a fumble recovery, sophomore defensive lineman Gabe McCullough had five tackles, and senior defensive lineman Alexavier Hansen had a fumbler recovery

The Bengals will visit Columbia (0-5) on Friday, Oct. 7, at 7 p.m.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon.