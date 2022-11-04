Bloomfield HS football team defeats Hackensack, reaches regional invitational final

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School football team defeated Hackensack, 24-14, on Thursday night, Nov. 3, at Foley Field in the semifinals of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Group 5 regional invitational tournament.

The Bengals won their third straight game and improved to 5-4 this season. They will face the winner of Plainfield and Livingston in the championship on Thursday, Nov. 10, at Foley Field.

This is the first year for the regional tournaments for teams that missed qualifying for the state playoffs.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon