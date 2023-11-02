Bloomfield HS football team defeats North Bergen, ends season on a three-game winning streak

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School football team defeated North Bergen, 26-19, on Thursday, Oct. 26, at Foley Field in the season finale in a New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association consolation game.

The Bengals, under head coach Mike Carter Sr., finished the season on a three-game winning streak to end with a 5-4 overall record.

Junior James Fields rushed for 136 yards and one touchdown on just nine carries to lead the Bengals. Senior Wayne Oliphant rushed 10 times for 54 yards, senior Jonathan Nichol had seven carries for 39 yards and a TD, senior quarterback Trevor Frantantoni had seven carries for 20 yards and a TD, and junior Alejandro Valencia had six carries for 24 yards and a TD for the Bengals.

Junior linebacker Antony Pope and Valencia, a linebacker, each had 10 tackles; senior lineman William Cordero had eight tackles; junior defensive back Sebastian Urena had seven tackles; Nichol, a linebacker, had six tackles; and freshman safety Mike Mickens and junior lineman David Holmes each had five tackles to lead Bloomfield.

Carter, a 1979 BHS graduate, completed his 33rd season as the Bengals head coach.

Bloomfield results

• Aug. 31: win, vs. Nutley, 20-10

• Sept. 8: loss, at West Orange, 41-0

• Sept. 14: loss, at Livingston, 21-0.

• Sept. 22: loss, vs. East Orange Campus, 41-6

• Sept. 30: win, at Dickinson, 49-0

• Oct. 6: loss, at Columbia, 42-6

• Oct. 13: win, vs. Barringer, 34-12

• Oct. 20: win, at Belleville, 29-8

• Oct. 26: win, vs. North Bergen, 26-19*

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. North Bergen