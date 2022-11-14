Bloomfield HS football team enjoys respectable season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School football team ended a respectable season.

The Bengals lost at Plainfield, 48-8, in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Group 5 regional invitational tournament championship game on Thursday, Nov. 10, at Plainfield.

The Bengals, who entered the game with a three-game winning streak, finished the season with a 5-5 record.

Bloomfield posted three shutouts this season, including back-to-back shutouts against Barringer, 14-0, on Oct. 15 in Newark, and Belleville, 35-0, on Oct. 21, at Foley Field. Their first shutout was against Dickson, 27-0, at Foley Field on Sept. 30.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon